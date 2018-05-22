Polytechnic School. University of Genoa, IT

Benevolent Scarring, Sean William Murphy.

School of Architecture. University of Limerick, IE

Between the Limit and the Trench, Margarita Zakynthinou-Xanthi, Elena Mylona, Zoi Tzounidou.

School of Architecture. National Technical University of Athens, GR

Build to make a change, Francesca Vittorini.

Faculty of Engineering – Degree in Building Engineering-Architecture. Marche Polytechnic

University Ancona, IT

Ceramics – Design of a factory, Sina Pauline Riedlinger, Franziska Käuferle.

Faculty VI, Planning, Construction and Environment, Technical University of Berlin, DE

City of Fatigue, Joon Il Myeong.

Hanyang University School of Architecture. Hanyang University, Seoul KR

Civic Games, Maeve Curley.

School of Architecture. University of Limerick, IE

Confluence, Joshua Penk.

Undergraduate School, Architectural Association School of Architecture, UK

Crafting the disused, Frederice Koch.

Faculty of Architecture and the Built Environment. Delft University of Technology, NL

Deplorable Framework, Matthew Gregorowski.

The Cass Faculty of Art Architecture & Design, London Metropolitan University, UK

Forms of defence, Enrico Miglietta.

School of Architecture Urban Planning and Construction Engineering. Polytechnic of Milan, IT

Hong Kong – New New Territories, Caterina Barbon, Matteo Vianello, Tommaso Petrosino.

Department of Architecture and Arts. IUAV University of Venice, IT

House, Kitchen, Garden in Alcácer do Sal, Pedro Frade.

Architecture Faculty of Universidade Autónoma de Lisboa, Universidade Autónoma de Lisboa, PT

Interstices of Urban Dualism in Maputo, João Pedro de Brito Oliveira.

Faculty of Architecture. University of Lisbon, PT

Kifufu Integrative School, Michael Schwarz, Paul Gröfler.

Architecture and Planning. Vienna University of Technology, AT

Last Landscape, Simone Marchetti, Sofia Paoli, Beatrice Maria Rogantini Picco.

School of Architecture Urban Planning and Construction Engineering, Polytechnic of Milan, IT

Lasvit flagship store, Filip Galko.

Faculty of Architecture. Czech Technical University, CZ

Manufaktur Schloss Welsberg, Stefan Prattes.

Faculty of Architecture. Graz University of Technology, AT

May I use the front/backdoor?, Nele Bergmans.

Faculty of Architecture, Catholic University of Leuven, BE

Media Monastery, Christopher Weir.

Belfast School of Architecture and the Built Environment. Ulster Universityn, IE

Neue Bauiakademie Berlin – a club for the former & future architecture, Hendrik Brinkmann.

College of Architecture, Media and Design, Berlin University of the Arts, DE

Old Brickyard – Landbad Bordenau, Nick Chadde.

Faculty of Architecture and Urbanism. Bauhaus-Universität Weimar, DE

Perdido (Lost) -P.R.U.S. of Madrid, Julio Gotor Valcárcel.

Madrid School of Architecture, Polytechnic University of Madrid, ES

Powerful spaces, Diogo Veiga.

Faculty of Architecture. University of Porto, PT

Public Bath, Leslie Rahel Majer.

Faculty of Architecture and Urbanism. Bauhaus-Universität Weimar, DE

Rhizome, Arianna Fornasiero, Paolo Turconi

Faculty of Architecture and the Built Environment, Delft University of Technology, NL

San Junipero, Ara Gonzalez Cabrera.

Madrid School of Architecture. Polytechnic University of Madrid, ES

Søminedepotet, As Found, Greta Caterina Malavolti.

School of Architecture Urban Planning and Construction Engineering. Polytechnic of Milan, IT

Stadium Strahov, Veronika Indrová.

Faculty of Architecture. Czech Technical University, CZ

Symbiosis in Hutong: Community Center in Historic District, Mengjia Liu.

School of Architecture. Tsinghua University, Beijing, CN

The Agonistic City, Benjamin Wells.

School of Architecture. The Royal Danish Academy of Fine Arts – Schools of Architecture,

Design and Conservation, DK

The Bank of England: a dialectical project, Loed Stolte.

Faculty of Architecture and the Built Environment, Delft University of Technology, NL

The Citadel of Tides, Marie Moors.

Faculty of Architecture and Arts, Hasselt University, BE

The Common House, Jacob Höppner.

Faculty of Architecture and Urban Planning. University of Stuttgart, DE

The Fallen Monuments of Egerkingen, Eva Lanter.

Department of Architecture, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich, CH

The Permanently Temporary, Viktória Sándor.

Institute of Architecture. University of Applied Arts Vienna, AT

Thick brick building in Munich, Mari Brorsen, Max Panhans, Vanessa Salm.

Department of Architecture. Technical University of Munich, DE

Towards a new individual place: A self-sufficient community, Guillem Pascual Perelló.

Barcelona School of Architecture. Polytechnic University of Catalonia, ES

TRIADI, Paul Thynell.

School of Arts, Design and Architecture. Aalto University, FI

Urban Safari, Sungbum Heo.

Hanyang University School of Architecture. Hanyang University, Seoul KR